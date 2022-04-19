Masking mandate no longer required on public transit

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Transportation Security Administration will stop enforcing mask mandates on planes and public transit after a federal Florida judge declared that the CDC had exceeded its authority.

Local authorities are now able to make their own decisions on if they will keep masking rules on public transportation.

A White House official said the CDC will continue to recommend that people on public transit still wear masks.

The White House is also reviewing the court's ruling and deciding if the Department of Justice will appeal.

All passengers should check with their local public transit services to view updated individual requirements.

