Sutter Health Nurses and Health Care workers go on strike

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Over 8,000 nurses and health care workers from Sutter Health went on strike today to protest the alleged refusal from the health network to address their concerns.

One location locally is participating in the Sutter Health Hospice in Santa Cruz.

The California Nurses Association said that their concerns mostly regard safe staffing and health and safety protections.

Sutter Health registered nurses and health care workers have been in negations with the hospital system since last June, but there has been practically no movement to help with their problems.

