Nurses and health care workers at 15 Sutter facilities hold one-day strike
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) -- Nurses and health care workers at 15 facilities across Northern California will hold a one-day strike today, April 18, 2022, to protest Sutter Health’s refusal to address their proposals about safe staffing and health and safety protections.
This includes the Santa Cruz location in Soquel.
The California Nurses Association (CNA), an affiliate of National Nurses United, and CNA affiliate Caregivers and Healthcare Employees Union (CHEU) announced the strike.
It comes after near-unanimous strike authorization votes in March.
More than 8,000 registered nurses and health care workers are participating in the strike.
Sutter Health RNs and health care workers have been in negotiations since June 2021 for a new contract. They are urging management to invest in nursing staff and agree to a contract that provides:
- Safe staffing that allows nurses to provide safe and therapeutic care
- Pandemic readiness protections that require the hospitals to invest in personal protective equipment stockpiles and comply with California's PPE stockpile law.
Nurses and health care workers will be picketing from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the following facilities:
Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
Summit Campus
350 Hawthorne Avenue, Oakland, CA 94609
Arlene Taylor, 510-517-0853
Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
Ashby Campus
2450 Ashby Avenue, Berkeley, CA 94705
Onyinyechi Ibeabuchi, 510-207-4678
Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
Herrick Campus
2001 Dwight Way, Berkeley, CA 94704
Onyinyechi Ibeabuchi, 510-207-4678
Sutter Solano Medical Center
300 Hospital Drive, Vallejo, CA 94589
Jackie Dragon, 510-816-3370
Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital
30 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Amihan Milman, 510-325-5671
Sutter Coast Hospital
800 East Washington Boulevard, Crescent City, CA 95531
Ian Selden, 707-535-6747
Sutter Tracy Community Hospital
1420 N. Tracy Blvd, Tracy, CA 95376
Matt Fennell, 510-697-7575
California Pacific Medical Center
1101 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco, CA, 94109
Katy Rose, 510-220-8244 and Ruben Garcia, 510-520-7899
California Pacific Medical Center
3555 Cesar Chavez, San Francisco, CA 94110
Katy Rose, 510-220-8244 and Ruben Garcia, 510-520-7899
Santa Cruz VNA
2880 Soquel Avenue, Santa Cruz, CA 95062
Katy Rose, 510-220-8244
Eden Medical Center
20103 Lake Chabot Rd., Castro Valley 94546
Robert Hester, 510-697-8558
Sutter Delta Medical Center
3901 Lone Tree Way, Antioch, CA 94509
Robert Hester, 510-697-8558
Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
11815 Education Street, Auburn, CA 95661
Reggie Davis, 510-219-6998
Sutter Roseville Medical Center
1 Medical Center Drive, Roseville, CA, 95661
Joe Henry, 916-801-3561 and Amanda Steiner, 916-707-0589
Sutter Lakeside Hospital
5176 Hill Rd. E, Lakeport, CA 95453
Ian Selden, 707-535-6747
Mills-Peninsula Medical Center
1501 Trousdale Drive, Burlingame, CA 94010
Diane Powe, 510-501-3496
Novato Community Hospital
180 Rowland Way, Novato, CA 94945
Amihan Milman, 510-325-5671
Sutter Center for Psychiatry
7700 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95826
Amanda Steiner, 916-707-0589
