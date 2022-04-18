Feds won’t charge Chicago cop convicted in McDonald slaying

By DON BABWIN

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal authorities say they will not criminally charge Jason Van Dyke, the former Chicago police officer convicted of murder in the 2014 shooting death of Black teenager Laquan McDonald. In a news release Monday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago said the decision was made after consulting with the McDonald family and that the “family was in agreement not to pursue a second prosecution.” Van Dyke was convicted in Chicago in 2018 of second-degree murder and aggravated battery and sentenced to 81 months in state prison. The former officer served less than half that sentence before he was released from prison in February.