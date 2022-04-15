Representative Jimmy Panetta visits Europe to show solidarity between U.S. and Ukraine
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- U.S. Representative Jimmy Panetta spent a week visiting NATO allies to reinforce the U.S. commitment to help the people of Ukraine.
Nine other members of Congress also made the trip to visit Germany, Denmark, Poland and Greenland to meet with European leaders, Ukrainian refugees, U.S. troops and diplomatic personnel.
“This past week, our bipartisan Congressional delegation reinforced the rock-solid commitment of the United States to the NATO alliance and the Ukrainian people in the face of the ongoing Russian aggression and atrocities. After meeting with European leaders, Ukrainian refugees, and U.S. military members, I firmly believe that the United States must continue to lead and partner with our NATO allies to support the Ukrainians with humanitarian assistance and military armaments and maintain sanctions on Russia as it wages its unprovoked and unjustified war. I look forward to continuing our work and leadership in Congress so that the United States and our NATO partners can help support the fight and will of the Ukrainian people.”Jimmy Panetta
