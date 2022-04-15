Free Dump Day planned for Earth Day in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A free Dump Day has been organized by Caltrans for Earth Day on Saturday, April 23 in one location in Monterey County.

Sherwood Park at 920 North Main Street in Salinas will take non-hazardous, unwanted items for free from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 23.

"The best way to keep California clean is not to trash it in the first place,” said Caltrans Acting Director Steven Keck. “Clean California’s goal is to make sure trash never reaches our roadsides or waterways. These Dump Day events discourage illegal dumping along highways and roads by giving people throughout the state a convenient place to dispose of bulky items safely, properly, and at no cost.”

Free Dump Day collection is limited to household items such as tires, metal, plastic, fiberglass, fabric, glass, asphalt, dirt, concrete, wood, mattresses, household appliances and landscape trimmings.

No construction materials, hazardous waste, e-waste, treated wood waste, or asbestos of any type will be accepted.