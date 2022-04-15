DaVita, ex-CEO Thiry acquitted of labor collusion charges

DENVER (AP) — A jury has acquitted Denver-based dialysis firm DaVita Inc. and former chairman and CEO Kent Thiry of charges they conspired with three competing firms not to hire certain employees from each other in violation of labor law. Friday’s verdict in Denver federal court came after a first-of-its kind prosecution by U.S. officials. They argued that the alleged labor collusion deprived workers of job opportunities in violation of the Sherman Anti-Trust Act, an 1890 law guaranteeing free commerce. All three companies were led by former DaVita executives. DaVita had faced a maximum penalty of $100 million per count. Thiry had faced possible fines and prison time if convicted.