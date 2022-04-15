Chinese astronauts land after 6 months on space station

BEIJING (AP) — Three Chinese astronauts have returned to Earth after six months aboard China’s newest space station in the longest crewed mission to date for its ambitious space program. State TV showed the Shenzhou 13 space capsule landing in the Gobi desert in the northern region of Inner Mongolia. During the mission, astronaut Wang Yaping carried out the first spacewalk by a Chinese woman. Wang and crewmates Zhai Zhigang and Ye Guangfu beamed back physics lessons for high school students.