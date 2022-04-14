Three to four suspects wanted in King City armed carjacking

KING CITY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- King City Police said they are looking for three to four suspects who carjacked two people while armed on April 7.

Police said they arrived at the 400 block of Davidson Street at around 11 p.m. and got statements from the two victims.

They claimed that they were standing outside their vehicle when three to four armed suspects approached them.

The suspects demanded the victim's phones and keys and the victims cooperated, according to police.

The suspects drove off in their own vehicle as well as the victim's vehicle.

The stolen phones were found discarded in King City and the victim's car was found in Alameda County.

Two people were identified as possible suspects and the case is ongoing.