Salinas 10-year-old ranked number one wrestler in nation

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Salinas Police Violence Suppression Task Force and K9 Oakley had a number one ranked wrestler in the country pay them a visit Wednesday.

Casey Bittner is 10-years-old and ranked number one in the nation in wrestling for his age and weight class.

Casey is coming off of his third National title earning the Trinity award.

Casey had to outlast 9,000 other competitors and win the Tulsa Kickoff, Tulsa Nationals and Reno Worlds.

Around 8 to 10 kids ranging from ages 6 to 16 years old are eligible to win the Trinity award.

Casey is gearing up for his next tournament in Las Vegas in May.