Ally of Russia’s Navalny ordered to serve 6 months in prison

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian court has replaced the parole-like restrictions on an associate of imprisoned opposition leader Alexey Navalny with a prison sentence. Activist Lyubov Sobol received the 18-month parole-like sentence last year after being convicted of breaching coronavirus regulations. The limits on Sobol’s freedom included a nightly curfew, and bans on using the internet and the telephone. She has called the allegations against her baseless and politically motivated. The charges were part of a criminal case against individuals involved in countrywide protests against Navalny’s arrest and incarceration. The Moscow court on Thursday ordered Sobol to serve five months and 26 days in prison. She is reported to have left Russia like many other close Navalny allies,