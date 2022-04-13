Life sentences for 2 men convicted in separate Reno murders

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Two men convicted of murder in separate killings in Reno have been sentenced to life in prison. 33-year-old Jesus Padilla was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole after a Washoe County jury found him guilty of first-degree murder in the August 2020 beating of his 24-year-old girlfriend, Elizabeth Gurrola, In the other case, 28-year-old Dwayne Jones will have to serve a minimum of 50 years before he can be considered for parole. He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in a shooting last summer. 28-year-old Travis Beutler died. Buetler’s sister and fiance were seriously injured,