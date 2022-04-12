Skip to Content
today at 1:29 PM
Published 12:27 PM

United Way Monterey rent relief program deadline is Thursday

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- United Way Monterey is reminding people that the last day to apply for rent relief is April 14.

Monterey County Emergency Rental Assistance Program said it will not take applications after April 15 but if you have an appointment already planned past that date they will honor it.

The program has paid out $33 million to more than 4,500 households in the county.

To file for assistance click here.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

