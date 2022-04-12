Salinas man pleads no contest to 18 counts of child molestation, faces 225 years to life
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni said that a former Salinas resident pleaded no contest to 18 felony counts of child molestation on Tuesday.
Jose Jaramillo, 45, pleaded no contest to 18 counts of sexually assaulting a child, 15 of those counts alleged that force was used.
In 2020, Jane Doe 1 (13-years-old at the time) told Coalinga Police that she was sexually assaulted by Jaramillo the day before in a barn.
An investigation revealed that Jaramillo had sexually assaulted Jane Doe 1, hundreds of times beginning from when she was eight years old.
DNA evidence backed up Jane Doe 1's allegations.
A second victim was uncovered during the investigation and she said that Jaramillo sexually assaulted her when she was a young teenager.
Charges were filed in 2021 against Jaramillo but he used aliases and left California to avoid capture.
He was eventually caught after a few months and was taken back to California.
Jaramillo will receive a mandatory prison sentence of 225 years to life but will be eligible for elder parole in 19 years.
Jaramillo will be forced to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life if released.
Comments