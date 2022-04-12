Boston Symphony Orchestra cancels Europe dates over COVID

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Symphony Orchestra has canceled its European tour because of an increase in positive coronavirus cases among orchestra members as well as concerns about the rising number of cases on both sides of the Atlantic. The BSO in a statement Monday said that despite health and safety protocols, there have been 31 cases among onstage musicians and members of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus following recent performances. The BSO had been scheduled to visit Vienna, Leipzig, Hamburg and Paris in May during a Strauss-focused tour.