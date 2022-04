SANTA CRUZ, calif. (KION)- Multiple fire agencies were successful in putting out a fire in Santa Cruz Sunday morning.

The fire reportedly first broke out at around 11:03 a.m. on the 2300 block of Mission

Street. The Felton Fire Protection District says this was an all hands of deck situation and is thankful for everyone who came to help.

Right now the cause of the fire is unknown, and no injuries were reported.