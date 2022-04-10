Some sirens sound in Poland’s disputed memorial observance

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Sirens have gone off in some Polish cities to mark the anniversary of the 2010 presidential plane crash, despite widespread protests that their sound would be unnecessary trauma to hundreds of thousands of refugees from the war in Ukraine. The sirens added to the plaintive character of observances early Sunday honoring late President Lech Kaczynski, the first lady and 94 other prominent Poles killed 12 years ago in a plane accident in Russia. Kaczynski was the twin of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, who is Poland’s most important politician. Wreaths were laid at the monuments and graves of the victims of the national tragedy.