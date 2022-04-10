Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen on track to advance to French presidential runoff, data shows

By Joshua Berlinger and Joseph Ataman, CNN

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen appear to be the leading candidates in the first round of the French presidential elections, an analysis of early results shows, setting up a rematch of the 2017 contest.

Twelve candidates are running for the top job. If none of them receives more than 50% of the ballots, the top two candidates will face each other in a runoff on April 24. But a second round is all but guaranteed — no French presidential candidate has ever won in the first round under the current system.

This is a developing story. More details to come

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.