CHP: One dead after vehicle crash on Reservation Road

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- CHP said they are currently investigating a fatal vehicle crash that occurred Sunday at around 5 p.m and killed at least one person.

The crash happened at the intersection of Reservation Road and South Davis Road.

Traffic was stopped at the intersection for several hours but has opened back up as of 8:00 p.m., according to CHP.

KION is working to find out how many vehicles were involved, if there were any other injuries and what caused the crash.