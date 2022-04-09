The AP Interview: Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities

By ADAM SCHRECK and MSTYSLAV CHERNOV

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he’s committed to pressing for peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world. He also told The Associated Press in an interview Saturday that he’s renewed his plea for more weapons ahead of an expected surge in fighting in the country’s east. Zelenskyy looked visibly exhausted yet animated by a drive to persevere a day after at least 52 people were killed in a strike on a train station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk. That attack came after evidence of civilian killings emerged as Russian troops withdrew from the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv.