Shanghai to start easing lockdown after another mass testing

BEIJING (AP) — China’s largest city of Shanghai says it will soon begin lifting lockdown in communities that report no positive cases within 14 days after another round of COVID-19 testing. Large swathes of Shanghai, with a population of 26 million, have been under lockdown since March 28, leading to complaints from residents about shortages of food and basic necessities. The city of Guangzhou also announced it would begin mass testing its 18 million residents after only two confirmed infections. With harsh restrictions in place, many in Shanghai are struggling to obtain rice and other basic foods. Online vendors are sold out and delivery services unable to keep up with demand. China remains one of the only countries sticking to a “zero COVID” policy.