Voting in France: Paper ballots, cast in person; no machines

By The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French voters in Sunday’s presidential election will use the same system that’s been used for generations. They will cast paper ballots that are counted by hand. Despite periodic calls for more flexibility or modernization, France doesn’t do mail-in voting, early voting or use voting machines en masse like the United States. People who can’t go to the polls for various reasons can authorize someone else to vote for them. Twelve candidates qualified for Sunday’s ballot. President Emmanuel Macron is the clear front-runner, though an unprecedented proportion of people say they are unsure who they will vote for or whether they will vote at all.