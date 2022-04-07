United Way Monterey County and CSUMB search for victims of predatory lending
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) People who have been victims of predatory lenders in Salinas are encouraged to fill out surveys for United Way Monterey County and CSU Monterey Bay. The non-profit is working with the university to gather data.
Click here to visit the survey: https://csumb.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6wY9azii8exCkYK
KION would like to hear from you if you have been a victim.
Please email: veronica.macias@kion546.com.
