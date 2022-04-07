American Airlines will use buses for hops to Philadelphia

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines is hitting the road. The airline announced a deal Thursday with a bus company that will drive passengers to and from Philadelphia and two airports that are less than 75 miles away. American says it will help connect more travelers to its international flights in Philadelphia. The bus service will start June 3 between Philadelphia International Airport and airports in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Atlantic City, New Jersey. They’ll be operated by a company called Landline, which has a similar deal with United Airlines in Denver.