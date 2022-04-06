Monterey County Health Department looking to get additional funding for Sexual Assault Response Team

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- At Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting, supervisors held its budget workshop.

The Monterey County Health Department presented to the board that it was looking to rebuild its Sexual Assault Response Team, since the SART Coordinator retired.

Monterey County Health Director Elsa Mendoza Jimenez went before supervisors and said the department is exploring options to contract with a local medical group that would have 24/7 forensic examiners. The department is requesting $250,000 to contract for forensic exam services.

Jimenez said while the county sees about 100 - 120 forensic exams a year, but is mandated by the state to make sure that resource if available for members of the community.

Jimenez said they're looking to partner with Natividad Medical Center.

