Monterey Bay Aquarium reveals new “Into the Deep: Exploring Our Undiscovered Ocean” exhibit

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey Bay Aquarium let KION explore their new "Into the Deep: Exploring Our Undiscovered Ocean" exhibit set to open Saturday.

The exhibit features 10,000 square feet of the largest deep-sea life in North America.

Football-sized giant isopods, transparent jellies that glow, orange-collared bone-eating worms and more will all be displayed.

