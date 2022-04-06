Monterey Bay Aquarium reveals new “Into the Deep: Exploring Our Undiscovered Ocean” exhibit
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey Bay Aquarium let KION explore their new "Into the Deep: Exploring Our Undiscovered Ocean" exhibit set to open Saturday.
The exhibit features 10,000 square feet of the largest deep-sea life in North America.
Football-sized giant isopods, transparent jellies that glow, orange-collared bone-eating worms and more will all be displayed.
