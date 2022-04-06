Man convicted of exploiting daughter’s Sarah Lawrence peers

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who moved into his daughter’s dorm at Sarah Lawrence College and charmed her schoolmates has been convicted of charges that he exploited the close-knit group of friends. Lawrence Ray was convicted Wednesday, accused of using threats and violence to force them to work for him and enrich him with millions of dollars. During his Manhattan trial, jurors heard weeks of testimony from witnesses who accused him of exploiting the youngsters over a decade. In some instances, Ray convinced his alleged victims that they had poisoned him. Ray’s lawyers maintained he was victimized by students fabricating stories.