Trump aide seeking NH House seat voted in 2 states in 2016

By BRIAN SLODYSKO and HOLLY RAMER

Associated Press

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A former Trump administration official running for Congress in New Hampshire voted twice during the 2016 primary election season. Legal experts say that could violate federal voter fraud law. Records show Matt Mowers, a leading Republican primary candidate, cast a ballot in New Hampshire’s 2016 presidential primary. At the time, Mowers served as the director of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s presidential campaign. After Christie’s bid fizzled, voting records show Mowers cast another ballot four months later in New Jersey’s Republican presidential primary. Mowers’ campaign declined to make him available for an interview with The Associated Press. There’s little chance Mowers could face prosecution. New Hampshire Republicans have long advocated for tighter voting rules.