Officers won’t be charged in fatal shooting at McDonald’s

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Officials say four Maryland police officers won’t be charged in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Black man in a McDonald’s drive-thru last summer. News outlets report the Montgomery County’s State’s Attorney’s Office announced Monday that an investigation by prosecutors in neighboring Howard County into Ryan LeRoux’s death was complete and a grand jury found the shooting was legally justified. Officers were called to the McDonald’s for a report of a person refusing to leave the drive-thru line. Officers negotiated with LeRoux for half an hour. Then, when several officers said LeRoux pointed a gun at police, officers fired. LeRoux’s father, Paul LeRoux, and activists have protested, saying the situation should have been resolved without deadly force.

