Two people sleeping in parked car killed in crash

By Sunshine Kuhia Smith

    MAUI, Hawaii (KITV) — A man and woman are dead Sunday after a truck collided into their parked car on a Maui road.

Maui Police say a 47-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were asleep in a 2003 Nissan Sentra parked on the shoulder of North Kihei Road.

A 2020 Toyota Tacoma, traveling southeast, then veered off the road, colliding into the back of the Nissan Sentra.

The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The 21-year-old driver was taken to a nearby emergency room with minor injuries.

Police say the driver was wearing a seatbelt and the use of drugs or alcohol has not been determined in the crash as the investigation is on-going.

This is Maui County’s seventh and eighth traffic fatality of 2022, compared to one at the same time last year.

