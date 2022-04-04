Community gathers to find local Marina child

MARINA. Calif. (KION-TV)-- About a hundred people came together to find an at-risk missing 6-year-old named Emery Johnson.

The search brought out community members from Marina, Seaside and Salinas.

Once word came out of this at-risk child lost in the darkness of night, people left their homes and drove out to the area of Windyhill Park where the girl was last seen.

People combed through the streets on foot and by car to do their part to bring the little girl home safely.

The search party spent four hours of their Saturday evening on the lookout before the girl was found in a rural area just East of Marina.

This overwhelming act of kindness warmed the hearts of the Marina Police Department and shows what the power of community can accomplish.

KION's Joronica Vinluan will have more tonight at 5 and 6!