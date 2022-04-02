Report: Slain Nevada woman’s family says response delayed

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The family of a northern Nevada woman who was kidnapped and killed has complained that a sheriff’s office mishandled its initial response to her disappearance weeks before her body was found. KRNV-TV of Reno reports that Naomi Irion’s family said a Lyon County deputy delayed taking a missing person report when told of the 18-year-old Fernley woman’s disappearance. Relatives also say the office didn’t promptly begin an investigation or issue a “be on the lookout” notification for Irion and her car. Lyon County Sheriff Frank Hunewill did not immediately respond Saturday to a request by The Associated Press for comment.