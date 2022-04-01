Sole surviving Paris attacks suspect speaks in trial

By NICOLAS VAUX-MONTAGNY

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — The last surviving suspect from the 2015 Paris attacks has told a court he felt “ashamed” after failing to detonate his suicide vest on the bloody night of Nov. 13. “I didn’t go all the way,” Salah Abdelslam told a Paris court. “I gave up trying to put on the (suicide) belt, not out of cowardice or fear. I didn’t want to, that’s all.” He gave testimony this week as part of the trial into Paris’ deadliest ever peacetime attack. With thousands of plaintiffs, this trial is the biggest in modern French history. This week in court is crucial for the survivors and families of the 130 victims.