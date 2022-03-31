Salinas farmworkers call on Newsom to pass union voting bill on Cesar Chavez Day

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) On the holiday meant to memorialize the efforts of Cesar Chavez, California farmworkers are gathering across the state to call for more support from the governor.

Farmworkers will meet in Salinas at noon, calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to support AB 2183, the Agricultural Labor Relations Voting Choice Act, authored by Central Coast Assemblymember Mark Stone.

AB 2183 aims to provide more choices in how farmworkers can vote in their union elections.

"Farm workers feed the nation, but we are denied basic rights other workers have. We deserve to vote where we don’t have supervisors and labor contractors there pressuring us. It’s impossible to have a free choice when you have the supervisor who threatened to fire anyone who voted for the union staring at you." Vianey Enriquez, vineyard worker

KION's Lisa Principi will have a full report tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.