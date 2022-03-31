Man arrested in Marina for child endangerment and having a ghost gun

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A search of a vehicle uncovered a "ghost gun" and marijuana for sale in a car with a juvenile in it, according to Marina Police.

Abraham Cruz, 18, of Seaside was arrested after calls of a peace disturbance in the parking lot of the Marina City Hall and Public Safety Building Wednesday at around 9:48 p.m.

Marina Police said a search of the car located an unregistered firearm, marijuana and a large amount of money.

Cruz was arrested and booked into Monterey County Jail for possession of a loaded/concealed firearm, possession of an undetectable firearm, possession of marijuana for sales, transportation of marijuana for sales and for child endangerment.

The child was released at the scene to his parent.