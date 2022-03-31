162,000 pounds of Skippy peanut butter recalled due to possible steel fragments

(KION-TV)-- Hormel Foods is recalling 81 tons of Skippy peanut butter due to the ones being sold by Walmart and other retailers finding small fragments of stainless steel from manufacturing equipment.

The problem detected by internal systems at the facility where the product was produced involves 9,353 cases, or 161,692 pounds, of three types of peanut butter, according to the recall notice posted Wednesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The affected products include: Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Skippy Reduced Fat Chucky Peanut Butter Spread and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein and all have "best-if-used-by" dates in May of 2023.

The 18 states the peanut butter was shipped to include: California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

To check if your product is under recall, check the UPC code on the side of the jar and look for one of four series numbers: 37600-10520, 37600-10667, 37600-10499 or 37600-88095.

Recalled jars can be returned to the place or purchased for an exchange or you can call Skippy at 1-866-475-4779.