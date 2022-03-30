Man arrested after trying to pass off meth as ice cubes in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A probation check ended with the arrest of a man who tried to hide meth in a big gulp.
Joseph Lugo, was arrested after a traffic stop of a man on parole found the suspect was high on meth.
A search of Lugo's vehicle resulted in finding meth that the suspect tried to pass off as ice in a soda cup.
A replica firearm, fraudulent check and ID making equipment and supplies and the personal information of several dozen San Jose residents.
Lugo was arrested for these crimes along with several others.
