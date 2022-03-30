Skip to Content
Man arrested after trying to pass off meth as ice cubes in Hollister

Hollister Police Department

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A probation check ended with the arrest of a man who tried to hide meth in a big gulp.

Joseph Lugo, was arrested after a traffic stop of a man on parole found the suspect was high on meth.

A search of Lugo's vehicle resulted in finding meth that the suspect tried to pass off as ice in a soda cup.

A replica firearm, fraudulent check and ID making equipment and supplies and the personal information of several dozen San Jose residents.

Lugo was arrested for these crimes along with several others.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

