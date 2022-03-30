Former SF Giants Hunter Pence, Jake Peavy join MLB Network as analyst

San Francisco, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The MLB Network announced this week that former San Francisco Giants World Series Champions, Jake Peavy and Hunter Pence will be baseball analysts for their network.

Hunter Pence, 38, is a four-time All-Star who last played in 2020 for the Texas Rangers.

He was an instrumental part of the Giants' 2012 and 2014 World Series teams.

Jake Peavy, 40, is a three-time All-Star and Cy Young Award winner who helped propel the Giants to a World Series victory in 2014 after being traded from the Red Sox.