Sheriff division arrests one of its own deputies

    HONOLULU (KITV) — The Hawaii Department of the Attorney General (AG) is investigating after a state deputy sheriff was arrested for allegedly assaulting another deputy sheriff at the Daniel K. Inouye Airport late Friday night.

He was booked for assault against a law enforcement officer in the first degree, which is a felony, and was released pending investigation, according to the Sheriff Division.

The AG’s office investigates felonies for the Sheriff Division.

A spokesperson for the AG’s office told KITV4: “The circumstances regarding this incident are currently under investigation by the Department’s Investigations Division, so additional information will not be released at this time.”

A spokesperson for the Hawaii Department of Public Safety told KITV4 that the other deputy sheriff was taken to the hospital for evaluation and was released the same day.

