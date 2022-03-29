Hollister Police searching for man who led them on motorcycle chase

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Hollister Police said they are searching for a man who led them on a 3 minute and 1.9-mile pursuit on an off-road dirt bike.

This chase happened Monday night on the 400 block of Nash Road after the driver refused to stop.

The rider went through the trails of San Benito River off of Union Road and police stopped the pursuit.

The rider wasn't wearing a helmet and police say he appeared to be an amateur rider.

His speed topped out at 65 miles per hour on the city streets, he was running stops signs and riding recklessly.