CSUMB to keep mask indoor mask mandate for Spring semester

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Cal State Monterey Bay has announced its plans to keep its indoor mask mandate until the end of the Spring semester on May 19.

Over the past few weeks, our campus engaged in extensive and expansive conversations around the continuation of requiring masking in all indoor spaces at CSUMB. I thank all of you who have engaged in these conversations and those who reached out to the Cabinet and me with your comments and recommendations. We have also been monitoring CDC and California Department of Public Health guidelines and the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic in our community and globally. After careful consideration and input from the Student Engagement Advisory Committee and the Public Health Advisory Committee, Eduardo M. Ochoa President of CSUMB

All other masking policies remain the same.

However, graduation will be held outdoors so the mask mandate does not apply.

Ceremonies will be held on May 20 and May 21 for more details click here.