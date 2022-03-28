Two people facing attempted murder charges after Watsonville stabbing

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Watsonville Police arrested two men who they suspect stabbed a man multiple times on Friday night.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Clifford Avenue around 6 p.m. and found a 44-year-old Watsonville man that had been stabbed multiple times, according to police.

Police searched the area and found suspects Adrian Campos, 23, and Eric Pray, 44, hiding in the backyard of a nearby home.

Both suspects were arrested and booked into Santa Cruz jail on attempted murder charges.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening wounds but is expected to recover.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident.