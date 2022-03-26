Two dead and multiple injured in Hollister shooting

Hollister, Calif. (KION-TV)-- According to a law enforcement officer with the San Benito County Sheriff's Office two people are dead and two to three people are injured following a shooting in Hollister on Saturday.

This shooting happened on the 300 block of Rustic Street, according to police.





This is a Hollister Police case that the sheriff's office is assisting with.

Hollister Police said there is currently no threat to the public.

Neighbors said they heard shooting around 8:45 p.m.

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.