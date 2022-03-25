Gaudreau’s 3-point game leads Flames past Coyotes 4-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau scored his 30th goal and added two assists to lead the Calgary Flames to a 4-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes. Matthew Tkachuk also scored his 30th, and Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson added goals for Calgary. Michael Carcone and Vladislav Kolyachonok scored their first NHL goals for Arizona, which lost its fourth straight. Jacob Markstrom made 16 stops in the win and improved to 30-12-7, becoming the first Flames goalie to win 30 games in a season since Miikka Kiprusoff won 35 games in 2011-12. Karel Vejmelka had 29 saves for the Coyotes and fell to 10-25-1.