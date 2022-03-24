Hearst Castle to reopen since start of pandemic

SAN SIMEON, Calif. (KION-TV)-- California State Parks announced plans to reopen Hearst San Simeon State Historical Monument on May 11.

The public will be allowed back after two years of COVID-19 closures and severe rainstorms that damaged the access road to the castle in early 2021.

"They say that the Hearst Castle is a jewel in San Luis Obispo County’s already dazzling crown, and I couldn’t agree more, and Hearst Castle is not only a fascinating place to visit, it serves as a backbone to the North County’s economy,” said State Senator John Laird. “So, I couldn’t be happier about its re-opening, with a safer and more rewarding experience for residents and tourists alike. I want to thank State Parks for their diligent work in getting the Castle re-opened. The spirits of William Randolph Hearst and castle architect Julia Morgan are surely joyous today."

The Hearst Castle access road is used by tour buses, contractors and staff and carries 850,000 visitors per year.

State Parks will celebrate the reopening of the castle and have a delayed 100th anniversary of the construction of the castle by offering a new tour called The Julie Morgan Tour.

"The tour takes an in-depth look at the life and career of this extraordinary woman, focusing on rarely seen areas of Hearst Castle that highlight her gift for design, and photographic displays of architectural drawings, family photos, and personal items," said the State Parks website.

Pricing is $30 for adults and $15 for children and reservations will begin on March 31 and can be made here.