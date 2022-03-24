Denver Broncos stadium seats catch on fire

DENVER, Colo.(KON-TV)-- The Denver Fire Department put out a fire at Mile High Stadium at 1701 Bryant Street on Thursday.

The suites on the third-level seating area were the ones that caught fire.

The fire is now under control after the sprinklers and firefighters stopped it.

Heavy smoke and fire were reported by media officials that had a briefing scheduled at 3 p.m. on the east side of the stadium.





The media briefing will still take place at 3 p.m. but will now be on the south side of the stadium.

The cause of the fire is currently still unknown.