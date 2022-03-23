Under sweeping sanctions, Iran hawks its weapons in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran, under sweeping economic sanctions, is hawking weapons at a Qatari defense exhibit. It’s a surprising sight at the major conference also showcasing American companies and fighter jets. Hidden in the far-left corner of the carpeted convention center, commanders from Iran’s defense ministry marketed their missiles and air defense weapons systems. The defense ministry manufactures arms for both Iran’s military and its powerful paramilitary Revolutionary Guard. The DIMDEX exhibition serves to promote Qatar, a major non-NATO ally of the United States home to the largest American military base in the Middle East. The tiny Gulf Arab country, however, also maintains good relations with Iran, with which it shares the world’s largest gas field.