Two kids struck by vehicle while walking to school in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Wednesday Gilroy Police and Fire responded to the intersection of Chestnut Street and Old Gilroy Street after two kids were hit by a vehicle.

At around 7:55 a.m. officials arrived they noticed the children had non-life-threatening injuries but were taken to a local trauma center for precautionary reasons, according to police.

The driver stopped immediately and called 911 and cooperated with officers.

Police said drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash.