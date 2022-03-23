Fast food restaurant co-workers remember Salinas man killed in Fresno crash

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A local fast-food chain lost its general manager earlier this month after a crash in Coalinga, California on March 5 at 7:17 p.m.

Manuel Anguiano, 49, was the general manager of Wendy's on North Davis Street for the last 10 years and was with his wife on his way to a concert in Fresno when he was killed in a head-on collision, said Owner of the North Davis Street Wendy's John Huyett.

CHP reported that a 38-year-old man driving a Tesla westbound on Jayne Avenue failed to stay in the right half of the roadway for an unknown reason and went into the neighboring lane.

The Tesla collided with a Volkswagon being driven by Anguiano head-on.

The Tesla continued westbound and stopped on its wheels, along the south dirt embankment of Jayne Avenue, said CHP.

The Volkswagon went in a southeastern direction, exited the eastbound lane and overturned along the south dirt embankment, south of Jayne Avenue and stopped on its left side.

Anguiano died of his injuries on the scene, and his wife Guadalupe Alcantar, 37, was taken to the hospital due to her injuries.

The driver of the Tesla and his passenger were taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno for major injuries.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this crash, according to CHP.

Alcantar has been transferred to a rehab center after suffering a broken back and several other injuries, according to Huyett.

Anguiano leaves behind five children ages 20, 19, 15, 8 and 7.

A gofundme has been set up to pay for funeral and medical expenses for the family and you can donate here.