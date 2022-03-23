EXPLAINER: What to know about COVID vaccines for little kids

By LAURAN NEERGAARD

AP Medical Writer

Moderna says it will ask regulators to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for children under 6 but several hurdles need to be cleared before the shots could become available. The company announced early findings from a study of children younger than 6 on Wednesday. Once Moderna submits its data, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will decide if the kid-size doses are safe and effective enough to authorize. Then the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will decide whether to recommend their use. If the shots are cleared, the littlest kids could start getting vaccinated by summer.